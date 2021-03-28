Haryana Board 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2021: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has announced the dates of classes X and XII examinations. While class X exams will commence with Social Science from April 22, class XII exams will start with Hindi on April 20. The practical examinations for both class X and XII are scheduled to be held between April 5-10. Also Read - PSEB Postpones Punjab Class 10, Class 12 Board Exams 2021; Check Fresh Date Sheet Here

BSEH Date Sheet 2021: Haryana Board Class 10, 12 Time Table

Candidates can download their BSEH 2021 exam timetable through the official website– bseh.org.in.

Follow These Steps

Visit the official website– bseh.org.in

Click on “Haryana Board Exam 2021 time table” link available on the home page

PDF will open

Download the BSEB Exam 2021 Date Sheet for future reference

Since the board is conducting secondary and senior secondary exams amid pandemic, students have been asked to stick to COVID rules. As per the official notice, all candidates will have to carry their own hand sanitizer in a transparent bottle, cover their mouth and nose with mask/cloth & follow physical distance norms. “Parents will guide their ward (s) about precautions to be taken by them to avoid the spread of Covid-19. Parents will ensure that their ward is not sick”, it read.