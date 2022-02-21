Haryana Board Exams: In a big relief for students and their parents, the Haryana government has decided not to hold board exams for Classes 5, 8 this year. Chief Minister Manohar Lal said that the board exams will be held from the next session. “The examinations of both CBSE and Haryana Board have been postponed for time being. From next session, board exams will be held for classes 5 and 8,” the CM was quoted as saying by NDTV.Also Read - Board Exams 2022: Supreme Court to Hear Tomorrow Plea Against Offline CBSE, ICSE And State Board Examinations | Latest Updates

The parents of Class 5 and Class 8 students studying in 12 schools across Gurugram governed by CBSE, CISCE, and IB boards hit the streets on Sunday against the proposal of the Haryana Government to hold Board exams for Classes 5 and 8 in April 2022. Also Read - Tata vs Cyrus Mistry Case: Supreme Court to Hear Review Plea Against Tata Group on March 9

“Children are already preparing for their term 2 final exams while dealing with COVID restrictions. Many have not had digital access to classrooms, and have been struggling with hybrid teaching. “Trying to prepare for a new Board exam will be impossible for them,” said the parents. Also Read - Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Killed 5 'Saboteurs' From Ukraine, Says Russian Army

The Haryana government earlier in an Extra Gazette notification, added a clause of board examinations for students of Classes 5 and 8 in the state. The Haryana Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Amendment) Rules, 2022, requires government and recognised private schools in the state to “conduct regular examinations in the fifth and eighth classes, or to authorise any other agency having expertise in conducting such examinations, at the end of every academic year.”