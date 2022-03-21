HBSE Admit Card 2022: The Haryana Board of School Education(HBSE) on Monday released the HBSE 10th and 12th Admit card 2022 for its upcoming annual board exams. Eligible candidates can download their HBSE Class 10 admit card or Class 12 Admit Card from the official website of the Board— bseh.org.in. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the direct link, steps to download the admit card.Also Read - MPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 73 Posts at mpsc.gov.in| Check Last Date, Eligibility Here

Haryana Board Exam 2022: How to Download Admit Card?

Go to the official website of HBSE, bseh.org.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ”Download Admit Card For Academic Secondary/Sr. Secondary Examination(Regular).

Enter the required credentials such as user name and password.

Your HBSE Admit Card 2022 will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of HBSE Admit Card 2022 for future reference.

As per the new schedule, the Board will conduct Class 12(Senior Secondary) from March 30, 2022. Meanwhile, the Class 10(Secondary) exams will begin from March 31, 2022. The exams will be conducted in a single shift from 12:30 PM to 3:00 PM. One can check the exam schedule from the link given here: Click Here