Haryana Board Exam 2022 Latest Update: The Board of Secondary Education, Haryana, (HBSE) on Saturday released the revised date sheet for Haryana Board Exam 2022 for Class 10 and 12. The Haryana Board class 12 examination will begin on March 30 and the last paper will be held on April 20. As for HBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2022, the first paper will be held on March 31.

The students can download the updated HBSE Class 10,12 Board Exam 2022 date sheet from the official website at https://bseh.org.in/. The students, who are preparing for the Haryana Board Exam 2022, should keep a hard copy of the updated date sheet in order to avoid future confusion.

Haryana Board Exam 2022: Here's how to download date sheet

On a browser of your choice, enter the name of the official website

Now, under news, look for revised date sheet active link

The link will take you to a new page

A pdf file will open

Save the date sheet on your device

Take a printout of the Haryana Board Exam Date Sheet

The students need to read these instructions carefully before appearing for the examination. It is crucial that the students must get themselves vaccinated prior to the board exams.