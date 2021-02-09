The Board of School Education Haryana, BSEH has announced the Haryana Board Exams 2021 exam dates. According to the date sheet released by the board, the examination for classes 10, 12 would begin on April 20, 2021, onwards and would end on May 31, 2021, in the state. The candidates must note that the board is yet to announce the date sheet of the examination. Soon after the announcement of the date sheet, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. bseh.org.in. Also Read - HBSE 10th and 12th Compartmental Admit Card 2021 Released at bseh.org.in, Check Complete Details here

While speaking to the reporters, Board chairman Jagbir Singh on Tuesday said that the exam paper has been revised and now it will contain 50 percent objective questions and the time has also been reduced to two and a half hours instead of the standard three-hour exam duration.

To give some relief to the students, the board already reduced the syllabus by 30 per cent. The Chairman has also suggested the Education Board to rationalize the syllabus after which the Board discussed the matter with the experts of the State Council of Educational Research and Training, SCERT, and the principals and lecturers of the schools and colleges.

This year the examination has been postponed by nearly one and a half months. The Board Chairman further added that practical examinations would be conducted before the written exams.