Haryana Board Exams 2021: A day after the CBSE took the major decision on class 10 and 12 board exams, the Board of Secondary Education, Haryana, (BSEH) on Thursday cancelled its class 10 board exams and postponed class 12 exams 2021. The Board of Secondary Education, Haryana (BSEH) admit cards for secondary and senior secondary exams have been released. The class 10 board exams were scheduled to be held from April 22 to May 15 and Class 12 final exams were to be held from April 20 to May 17. Also Read - Haryana Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2021 Date Sheet Released. Full Schedule Here

Apart from Haryana, other states such as Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, and Maharashtra state boards have postponed exams due to the rising Covid-19 cases. Also Read - Army Recruitment 2021: Exam Cancelled After Paper Leaked, 3 Arrested

However, The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) said they were monitoring the situation and will soon decide whether to go ahead with the board exams. On the other hand, the Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh governments said they will conduct the exams as scheduled.

Haryana on Wednesday reported its highest single-day spike of 5,398 new COVID-19 cases, taking the state’s infection tally to 3,29,942, while 18 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 3,316.

Among the districts that reported a big spike in new cases are Gurgaon (1,151), Faridabad (838), Karnal (359), Panipat (227), Sonipat (387), Jind (378) and Panchkula (276), a health department bulletin said.