HBSE 2021: The Haryana Board students who are preparing for Class 10 and class 12 examinations, we have some important news for you. According to the reports, the Haryana Board (HBSE) is likely to conduct the Class 10 and class 12 examinations in the month of April. Reports quoting Education Minister of the State, Mr Kanwarpal Gurjar said that the Haryana government is working to come to a conclusion regarding the conduct of the Board exams in the state amidst COVID-19 restrictions. Also Read - Haryana Open School Application Process for Classes 10, 12 Re-Appear candidates To Start on THIS DATE

As soon as the government is ready with a decision, they will intimate the Board to conduct the examination. Reportedly, the Board of School Education, Haryana is also ready at their level for conducting the 10th and 12th Board exams in the state. Also Read - Haryana BSEH Classes 10, 12 Compartment Exam Dates Released At bseh.org.in, DETAILS HERE

The Haryana Board students, who are preparing for the examinations can bookmark this page and check it regularly for all the latest updates. We, here at India.com, are in regular contact touch with our sources and will be updating all the latest news here. Also Read - Haryana TET 2020: Registration Process To End on December 10, Apply At bseh.org.in NOW

If past trends are to be followed then also the candidates can expect the board to conduct the exams in the month of March/April. Soon after the formal announcement of the exam dates, the timetable will be available on the official website of the Haryana Board.