New Delhi: Parents of Class 5 and Class 8 students studying in 12 schools across Gurugram governed by CBSE, CISCE, and IB boards hit the streets protesting against the proposal of the Haryana Government to hold Board exams for Classes 5 and 8 in April 2022.

"Children are already preparing for their term 2 final exams while dealing with COVID restrictions. Many have not had digital access to classrooms, and have been struggling with hybrid teaching. "Trying to prepare for a new Board exam will be impossible for them," said the parents.

They contended that after 650 days of school closures, it will be difficult to sit for the exams for children who are already struggling to overcome learning gaps

The parents claimed that the proposed BSEH (Board of Secondary Education, Haryana) syllabus differs from syllabi being taught in many schools. “Students from a large number of schools are not familiar with this syllabus, and it is unfair to expect them to study it in a little over a month,” they added.

The parents will be presenting their case to the Haryana Education Department and the state Chief Minister. The matter is already a subject of a court case — Haryana United Schools & others vs. the State of Haryana and others — at the Chandigarh High Court. It will be heard next Monday.

All You Need to Know About The Haryana Government’s Order

According to the Haryana government’s order, all government and private schools will have to register themselves with the Haryana board to conduct class 5 and 8 exams before February 20. Aggravated by this development, school associations on February 9 filed a petition in the High Court of Punjab and Haryana seeking a stay on the order. The first hearing was on February 10 and the court has reserved its decision on the matter until the next hearing on April 4.

According to the order, to get promoted to next class, students will have to appear for the examination and pass it. The examination authorities will give them another chance if they fail. Within a month of the examination, the competent authority will announce the results.

In October 2021, Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) proposed the conduct of board exams for classes 5 and 8 in all schools in Haryana in order to monitor students’ progress and to conduct a standardised assessment of the learning outcomes.

