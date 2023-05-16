Haryana Board 10th Result 2023 TOPPERS LIST: Himesh, Varsha and Sonu Top Bhiwani HBSE 10th Class Exam; PASS PERCENTAGE Stands at 65.43
In the result press conference, the board shared the details like attendance in the exam, pass percentage, names of toppers, etc. Haryana board 12th results were declared on May 15.
Haryana Board 10th Result 2023: Board of Secondary Education Haryana (BSEH or HBSE) has announced Class 10 final exam results today, May 16. The HBSE 10th result 2023 was announced at 3:30 pm. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can now check the results on the official website of the Haryana Board i.e. bseh.org.in. The overall pass percentage in HBSE 10th result 2023 stands at 65.43 per cent.
Also Read:
- HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2023 DECLARED @bseh.org.in; 65.43% Students Pass, Toppers, Link To Download Marksheet Pdf
- Haryana Board Class 10 Result 2023 Latest Update: HBSE To Announce Class 10 Results By This Date at bseh.org.in
- HBSE Haryana Bord 12th Result 2023: Bhiwani’s Nancy Tops Exam With 498 Marks
This year, a total of 2,96,329 students were eligible to appear for HBSE 10th final exam this year.
You may like to read
In the result press conference, the board shared the details like attendance in the exam, pass percentage, names of toppers, etc. Haryana board 12th results were declared on May 15. This year, the overall pass percentage is 81.65 per cent.
HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2023 Live: Top 5 best-performing districts
Rewari – 89.02%
Charkhi Dadri – 87.78%
Mohindergarh – 86.40%
Fatehabad – 85.15%
Jind – 83.91%
Haryana Board 10th Result 2023 TOPPERS LIST:
Three students have secured rank 1 in the HBSE Class 10 boards. Sonu, Himesha and Varsha have secured first rank by securing 498 marks out of 500.
The List Will Be Updated Soon
Haryana Board 10th Result 2023: Steps to check scores
For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which the candidates can check the results:
• Visit the official site of BSEH on bseh.org.in.
• Click on BSEH Class 10 results link available on the home page.
• Enter the login details and click on submit
• Your result will be displayed on the screen
• Check the result and download the page
As informed by HBSE, a total of 2,96,329 students were eligible for Class 10 board exams. Results was declared today at 3:30 pm.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.