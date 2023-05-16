Home

Haryana Board 10th Result 2023 TOPPERS LIST: Himesh, Varsha and Sonu Top Bhiwani HBSE 10th Class Exam; PASS PERCENTAGE Stands at 65.43

In the result press conference, the board shared the details like attendance in the exam, pass percentage, names of toppers, etc. Haryana board 12th results were declared on May 15.

Haryana Board 10th Result 2023 TOPPERS LIST

Haryana Board 10th Result 2023: Board of Secondary Education Haryana (BSEH or HBSE) has announced Class 10 final exam results today, May 16. The HBSE 10th result 2023 was announced at 3:30 pm. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can now check the results on the official website of the Haryana Board i.e. bseh.org.in. The overall pass percentage in HBSE 10th result 2023 stands at 65.43 per cent.

This year, a total of 2,96,329 students were eligible to appear for HBSE 10th final exam this year.

In the result press conference, the board shared the details like attendance in the exam, pass percentage, names of toppers, etc. Haryana board 12th results were declared on May 15. This year, the overall pass percentage is 81.65 per cent.

HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2023 Live: Top 5 best-performing districts

Rewari – 89.02%

Charkhi Dadri – 87.78%

Mohindergarh – 86.40%

Fatehabad – 85.15%

Jind – 83.91%

Haryana Board 10th Result 2023 TOPPERS LIST:

Three students have secured rank 1 in the HBSE Class 10 boards. Sonu, Himesha and Varsha have secured first rank by securing 498 marks out of 500.

The List Will Be Updated Soon

Haryana Board 10th Result 2023: Steps to check scores

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which the candidates can check the results:

• Visit the official site of BSEH on bseh.org.in.

• Click on BSEH Class 10 results link available on the home page.

• Enter the login details and click on submit

• Your result will be displayed on the screen

• Check the result and download the page

As informed by HBSE, a total of 2,96,329 students were eligible for Class 10 board exams. Results was declared today at 3:30 pm.

