Haryana Board Class 10, 12 Compartment Result 2022: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) on Friday declared the Class 10, 12 Compartment Result 2022 for the students. The students can check their BSEH 10th and 12th result on the official website– bseh.org.in. The Haryana Board Class 10, 12 Compartment exam was held on a single day on July 31. The students must note that the result link will be activated at 5 PM on the official website.

How to check HBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2022?

Visit the official website of Haryana Board:- bseh.org.in

On the home page, click on the ‘result tab’.

The link for HBSE 12th compartment result 2022 will be available and click on it.

Enter your HBSE 12th compartment exam roll number as given in Haryana Board 12th admit card 2023.

Fill the captcha and click on ‘search’.

‘Haryana Board 12th result 2022 PDF’ will appear on your screen.

Download and save HBSE supplementary result 2022 class 12 for future reference.

Haryana Board 12th Compartment result 2022 will have details: