HBSE Update: The Haryana Board of School Education has reduced the syllabus for Class 10 and 12 students by 30 percent for the academic session 2021-22. According to the reports, the board has taken the decision owing to the current covid situation in the country. The detailed official notice on this is expected to be released soon on the official website of BSEH, bseh.org.in.

As per news agency ANI, the official statement on Haryana Board Syllabus 2021-22 reads, "Haryana Board of School Education has decided to reduce 30% of the syllabus for secondary and senior secondary classes for the academic session 2021-22. The new syllabus is available on the official website of the board: Board of School Education." Students and other stakeholders can get more details on the official website of HBSE, bseh.org.in.

The candidates must note that they can download the revised Haryana Board Syllabus 2021-22 from the official website shared above. Board President Prof Jagbir Singh informed that this year also the course syllabus of 10th and 12th classes has been reduced by 30 percent similar to that of last year.

The Haryana government earlier announced reopening of schools for Classes 9 to 12 from July 16, saying students will be allowed to join with the permission of their parents. Besides, students of Classes 6 to 8 will also be able to attend school with effect from July 23.