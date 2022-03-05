Haryana Board Exams 2022 Datesheet: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has formally released the HBSE Class 9 and Class 11 Board exam date sheets 2022. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can now check the Haryana Board Class 9 and 11 date sheets through the official website— bseh.org.in.Also Read - SSC MTS Paper 1 2020 Results Declared; Here’s Direct Link, How to Check Scores

According to the schedule released by the Haryana Board, the BSEH Class 9 and 11 board exams will begin from March 17, 2022. The exams will be conducted offline in a single shift from 8:30 AM to 11:00 AM.

BSEH Haryana Class 9, 11 Board Exam Date Sheet 2022: Steps to Download

Go to the official website of Board of School Education Haryana at bseh.org.in

Click on the link that reads, ” Date Sheet (Theory) for 9th and 11th class Annual Exam 2022 ‘ available on the homepage.

‘ available on the homepage. A new PDF will appear on the screen.

Save, Download the BSEH timetable and take a printout of it for future reference.

One can check the exam schedule from the table given below.

Haryana Board Exams 2022: Check Class 9th Exam Schedule

Dates Subjects March 17 IT, ITES March 19 Hindi March 22 English March 24 Sanskrit, Punjabi, Urdu, Retail, Security, Automobile, IT & ITES, Beauty & Wellness etc. March 26 Social Science March 29 Mathematics March 31 Science

Haryana Board Exams 2022: Check Class 11th Exam Schedule