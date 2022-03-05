Haryana Board Exams 2022 Datesheet: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has formally released the HBSE Class 9 and Class 11 Board exam date sheets 2022. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can now check the Haryana Board Class 9 and 11 date sheets through the official website— bseh.org.in.Also Read - SSC MTS Paper 1 2020 Results Declared; Here’s Direct Link, How to Check Scores
According to the schedule released by the Haryana Board, the BSEH Class 9 and 11 board exams will begin from March 17, 2022. The exams will be conducted offline in a single shift from 8:30 AM to 11:00 AM.
BSEH Haryana Class 9, 11 Board Exam Date Sheet 2022: Steps to Download
- Go to the official website of Board of School Education Haryana at bseh.org.in
- Click on the link that reads, ”Date Sheet (Theory) for 9th and 11th class Annual Exam 2022‘ available on the homepage.
- A new PDF will appear on the screen.
- Save, Download the BSEH timetable and take a printout of it for future reference.
One can check the exam schedule from the table given below.
Haryana Board Exams 2022: Check Class 9th Exam Schedule
|Dates
|Subjects
|March 17
|IT, ITES
|March 19
|Hindi
|March 22
|English
|March 24
|Sanskrit, Punjabi, Urdu, Retail, Security, Automobile, IT & ITES, Beauty & Wellness etc.
|March 26
|Social Science
|March 29
|Mathematics
|March 31
|Science
Haryana Board Exams 2022: Check Class 11th Exam Schedule
|Dates
|Subjects
|March 17
|Computer Science, ITES
|March 19
|English
|March 21
|Home Science
|March 22
|Punjabi
|March 24
|Physics, Economics
|March 25
|Physical Education
|March 26
|Hindi
|March 28
|Mathematics
|March 29
|Biology, Psychology
|March 30
|Political Science
|March 31
|History, Business Studies
|April 1
|Chemistry, Accountancy, Public Administration
|April 2
|Sanskrit, Urdu, Biotechnology
|April 4
|Sociology, Entrepreneurship
|April 5
|Fine Arts
|April 6
|Geography
|April 7
|Music Hindustani
|April 8
|Retail, Automobile, IT &UTES, Patient Care, Beauty & Wellness, Travel & Tourism etc.
|April 9
|Military Science, Dance, Agriculture