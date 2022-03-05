Haryana Board Exams 2022 Datesheet: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has formally released the HBSE Class 9 and Class 11 Board exam date sheets 2022. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can now check the Haryana Board Class 9 and 11 date sheets through the official website bseh.org.in.Also Read - SSC MTS Paper 1 2020 Results Declared; Here’s Direct Link, How to Check Scores

According to the schedule released by the Haryana Board, the BSEH Class 9 and 11 board exams will begin from March 17, 2022. The exams will be conducted offline in a single shift from 8:30 AM to 11:00 AM.

BSEH Haryana Class 9, 11 Board Exam Date Sheet 2022: Steps to Download

  • Go to the official website of Board of School Education Haryana at bseh.org.in
  • Click on the link that reads, ”Date Sheet (Theory) for 9th and 11th class Annual Exam 2022‘ available on the homepage.
  • A new PDF will appear on the screen.
  • Save, Download the BSEH timetable and take a printout of it for future reference.

One can check the exam schedule from the table given below.

BSEH Haryana Class 9, 11 Board Exam Date Sheet 2022: Click Here to Download

Haryana Board Exams 2022: Check Class 9th Exam Schedule

DatesSubjects
March 17IT, ITES
March 19Hindi
March 22English
March 24Sanskrit, Punjabi, Urdu, Retail, Security, Automobile, IT & ITES, Beauty & Wellness etc.
March 26Social Science
March 29Mathematics
March 31Science

Haryana Board Exams 2022: Check Class 11th Exam Schedule

DatesSubjects
March 17Computer Science, ITES
March 19English
March 21Home Science
March 22Punjabi
March 24Physics, Economics
March 25Physical Education
March 26Hindi
March 28Mathematics
March 29Biology, Psychology
March 30Political Science
March 31History, Business Studies
April 1Chemistry, Accountancy, Public Administration
April 2Sanskrit, Urdu, Biotechnology
April 4Sociology, Entrepreneurship
April 5Fine Arts
April 6Geography
April 7Music Hindustani
April 8Retail, Automobile, IT &UTES, Patient Care, Beauty & Wellness, Travel & Tourism etc.
April 9Military Science, Dance, Agriculture