Haryana Board Result 2022: HBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Result Out at bseh.org.in; Direct Link Here

HBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2022 at bseh.org.in: Candidates who have appeared for the re-appear examination can download the Haryana Board 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2022 by visiting the official website at bseh.org.in.

HBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2022 at bseh.org.in: The Board of Secondary Education, Haryana (HBSE) has declared the Haryana Board class 10th and 12th supplementary examination results today, November 16, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the re-appear examination can download the Haryana Board 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2022 by visiting the official website at bseh.org.in. This time, 46.52 per cent candidates have passed the secondary/class 10th examination and a total of 60.14 per cent have passed the class 12th/senior secondary examination.

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to download the result.

How to Download HBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2022?

Visit the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Haryana (HBSE) at bseh.org.in.

On the homepage, click on the “Results” section.

Next, click on the result link.

Enter the login credentials such as roll, name, mother name, and registration number, and click on “Search Result.”

Your HBSE 10th, and 12th Supplementary Result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Haryana.