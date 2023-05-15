Home

Education

Haryana Board Result 2023 LIVE Updates: HBSE Class 10, 12 results to be Declared, Check Marksheet on bseh.org.in

live

Haryana Board Result 2023 LIVE Updates: HBSE Class 10, 12 results to be Declared, Check Marksheet on bseh.org.in

HBSE Haryana Board Results 2023: Once the results are declared, the students can check their score on bseh.org.in.

Haryana Board Results 2023: Students appeared for HBSE exam 2023 Class 10 from February 27 to March 25, 2023

Load More

Haryana Board Result 2023 Latest Updates: The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) is expected to declare Haryana Board class 10 and 12 results 2023 anytime soon. Once the results are declared, the students can check their score on bseh.org.in. The results will be declared for all three streams — science, arts, and commerce. Students need to enter roll number and date of birth to check the HBSE board result 2023.

As per latest updates, the Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) will release the 12th result on 15 May by noon time and the the Class 10 results will likely be announced tomorrow, a report by Live Hindustan has stated.

Notably, over 5,59,738 students have registered for the Haryana Board exams 2023 that was held from February 27 to March 25 for Class 10 and from February 27 to March 28 for Class 12. Of the total number of registered students, 2,96,329 are Class 10 students and 2,63,409 are Class 12 candidates.

Haryana HBSE Class 10, 12 Results in 2022

The overall pass percentage in 2022 for HBSE was 87.08 percent, and the pass percentage for private schools was 88.21 percent while in government schools was 63.5 percent.

Haryana Class 12 Results: Check Last 5 Years’ Pass Percentage

2022 – 87.08 percent

2021 – 100 percent

2020 – 80.34 percent

2019 – 74.48 percent

2018 – 63.84 percent

Haryana Board Class 10, 12 Results 2023: How to Check Score

First log in to HBSE official website bseh.org.in 2023. Then click on the ‘HBSE 10th OR 12th result 2023’ download link. Then, enter the roll number and date of birth as on the Haryana Board exam admit card. Click on the ‘Submit’ button to enter details. After this, HBSE 10th, 12th Class results 2023 will be displayed on the screen. Take a printout of the provisional mark sheet for future reference.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.