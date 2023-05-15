Home

Education

HBSE Haryana Board Toppers List 2023: Check HBSE Class 12th Complete List of Toppers, Pass Percentage Stands at 81.65%

HBSE Class 12 Result LIVE UPDATES: The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) has announced the Haryana Board class 12 result 2023 today.

Haryana Board Result 2023 Toppers LIST

HBSE Class 13 Result LIVE UPDATES: The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) has announced the Haryana Board class 12 result 2023 today. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can now check their results. The candidates can log in to the official website of the board i.e. bseh.org.in to check their scores. Nancy of Nav Bharat Senior Secondary School in Bhiwani has emarged as the overall topper in the three streams. She has secured 498 marks out of 500. The results have been declared for all three streams — science, arts, and commerce. The pass percentage of girl students is 87.11 per cent which is much higher than that of boys’ – 76.43 per cent.

The pass percentage of students in government schools stands at 80.66 per cent while it is 83.23 per cent in the case of private schools.

This year, over 5,59,738 students registered for the Haryana Board exams 2023. The examinations were held from February 27 to March 25 for Class 10 and from February 27 to March 28 for Class 12. Of the total number of registered students, 2,96,329 are Class 10 students and 2,63,409 are Class 12 candidates.

Haryana Board Class 12 Results 2023: Toppers List

HBSE 12th result 2023: Top 3 rank holders

Among the three streams, these are HBSE 12th toppers:

Nancy (498/500 marks)

Jasmeet Kaur (497 marks)

Kanuj, Mansi Saini, Priya (496 marks)

Full List will be updated soon

Haryana Board Class 12 Results 2023: How to Check Score

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the scores:

Visit the official website of Haryana Board i.e.bseh.org.in

Click on the ‘HBSE 10th OR 12th result 2023’ download link.

Enter the roll number and date of birth as on the Haryana Board exam admit card.

Click on the ‘Submit’ button to enter details.

After this, HBSE 10th, 12th Class results 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Take a printout of the provisional mark sheet for future reference.

HBSE Haryana Board 12th Result 2023 Live: How to check via Android phones

Step 1: Open the Google Playstore on your phone.

Step 2: Type and download ‘Board of School Education Haryana’ app.

Step 3: Register on the app with your – name, roll number, and email id.

Step 4: Click on the ‘download result’ link and fill the required details.

Step 5: The result will then appear on the screen.

Haryana HBSE Class 10, 12 Results in 2022

The overall pass percentage in 2022 for HBSE was 87.08 percent, and the pass percentage for private schools was 88.21 percent while in government schools was 63.5 percent.

Haryana Class 12 Results Live Updates: Check Revaluation Details

After Haryana Class 12 Results are declared, the students who will not be satisfied with their marks can apply for rechecking of their answer booklets in June 2023.

After Haryana Class 12 Results are declared, the students who will not be satisfied with their marks can apply for rechecking of their answer booklets in June 2023.