Haryana Board Result 2022: The Haryana Board of School Education Bhiwani(BSEH) will soon declare the HBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2022. Once declared, students can download the 12th HBSE result 2022 through the official website of the Board — bseh.org.in. As per HindustanTimes Report, the Haryana Board will release the class 12th results on June 15, 2022. This year, over 5 lakh students have appeared for the Haryana Board exams 2022. Around 2 lakh students have appeared for the Class 12 exam, whereas around 3 lakh students have appeared for the class 10 exam.

Haryana Board Result 2022: How to Check Marksheet/Scorecard?

Visit the official website of the Haryana Board of School Education(HBSE) at bseh.org.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ Haryana Board Class 12 Result 2022 .”

.” Enter the required login credentials such as roll number and click on the submit option.

Your Haryana Board Class 12 Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download the mark sheet and take a printout of it for future reference.

Haryana Board Result 2022: Check Other Details

The Board has conducted the Class 12 written exam between March 30 to April 27, 2022. The Class 12 Practical Exam was held from March 21 to March 28, 2022. The exams were held in an offline mode. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website of the Haryana Board of School Education Bhiwani.