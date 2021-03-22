Haryana Board of School Education Chairman Dr Jagbir Singh on Tuesday said that the examination of Classes IX and XI will be conducted from 10 am to 12:30 pm in place of the earlier scheduled time of 8:30 am to 11 am. The Haryana School Education Board earlier had announced the schedule to conduct offline exams for students of classes 9 and 11. Also Read - Haryana Board Exams 2021: BSEH Class 10, 12 Exams to Begin from April 20, Check Details Here

The annual exams of these two classes in the state-run schools will commence from March 26 and will end on April 16. "The students of the senior sections have been coming to schools for physical sesions for the past three months and the teachers have covered the entire syllabus. The syllabus has been reduced by 30% and a majority of the questions in the exams will be objective," said an official.

The education department had earlier directed all the district education officers to ensure that all the school heads communicate the message to the students and gear up to conduct offline exams with strict compliance with the Covid-19 norms.

“Preparations are underway to make arrangements for the exams. We have asked all schools to follow the Covid-19 guidelines and ensure only one student per bench rule. There should be regular monitoring of temperature and face masks Jare to be put on at all times. Those with symptoms similar to Covid-19 will have to be accommodated in separate classrooms,” the official said.