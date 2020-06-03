Haryana Board Class 10, Class 12 Exam 2020: The Board of Secondary Education, Haryana (BSEH) on Wednesday decided to hold the pending Class 10 and Class 12 board exams between July 1 and July 15. Also Read - Haryana News: Gurgaon Gym Owner Organises Workout Session Violating Unlock 1 Rules, Held

The BSEH 2020 date sheet and the detailed schedule will be released 10 days prior to the board exam. Students are advised to keep checking the official website of BSEH – bseh.org.in – for updates related to the exam.

The BSEH had cancelled some of the annual exams for the month of March due to the deadly coronavirus outbreak. The board had earlier said that it has already evaluated the previously conducted papers by April 22.

The remaining exams include Banking and Automobile, Chemistry, Computer Science, Public Administrator, Geography, ITIS, History, Life Science, Agriculture, Psychology, Sanskrit, Urdu, Biotechnology, Political Science, Hindustani Music, Philosophy, Sociology or Entrepreneurship, Stenographer, IT and ITES.

The exams were initially supposed to end on March 31.