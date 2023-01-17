Home

Haryana BSEH Class 9, 11 Annual Exam Datesheet 2023 Out at bseh.org.in; Check Schedule Here

Haryana BSEH Class 9, 11 Annual Exam Datesheet 2023: The Board of School Education, Haryana has released the date sheets for the Class 9 and Class 11 Annual Exam 2023. Students can download the Haryana Annual Exam 2023 Datesheet by visiting the official website of the Board at bseh.org.in. As per the timetable 2023, the BSEH Class 9th annual exams 2023 will be conducted between February 23 to March 14, 2023. The BSEH Class 11th annual exams will be held from February 23 to March 22, 2023.

Haryana BSEH Class 9, 11 Annual Exam Timing

The examination will be held between 8:30 AM to 11:30 AM.

The examination will be conducted in a single shift.

How to Download Haryana BSEH Class 9, 11 Annual Exam Datesheet 2023?

Visit the official website of the Board of School Education, Haryana at bseh.org.in .

. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Date Sheet:- (Theory Papers) for classes 9th & 11th Annual Exam-2023.”

A new PDF document will appear on the screen.

The BSEH exam date 2023 pdf file will appear on the screen.

Check the exam date, timing, and other important instructions carefully.

Download it and take the printout of it for future use.

Check Important Instruction Here

Differently Abled (i) Blind candidates (ii) Dyslexic & Spastic candidates (iii) Deaf & Dumb candidates (iv) Permanently disabled who cannot write with their own hands, shall be provided along with the services of amanuensis and an extra time of 20 minutes per hour for answering each paper.

Candidates will bring their own log, trigonometry tables & stencils for maps and can use color pencils in Science Subjects only.

For further clarification and latest updates regarding the examination dates and other information, the Candidates are advised to visit the Official Website of BSEH bseh.org.in.