The Board of School Education, Haryana has released the dates of classes 10 and 12 compartment examinations. According to the schedule announced by the board, the exam will be held on January 16 in a single session from 12 to 3 pm. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can check the exam schedule on the official website of the board i.e. bseh.org.in. Also Read - Haryana TET 2020: Registration Process To End on December 10, Apply At bseh.org.in NOW

The candidates must note that the compartment exams are held for students who did not clear one or two papers. Those who wish to improve their score can also take these exams. The board is likely to release the admit card soon on the official website i.e. bseh.org.in. Also Read - Haryana Board Students Can Enroll in Class XI Via WhatsApp, Fees Not Required

PRECAUTIONS: Also Read - BSEH Class 10th Exam 2020: Result Announced, Here's How to Check it on Official Website And App

As per the official notice, students have to cover their mouth and nose with the mask.

Students as well as parents accompanying them to the exam hall will have to follow the social distancing norms during the exams.

EXAM PATTERN:

The exam pattern and passing marks remain the same for compartment exam as the annual board exams.

Students need to obtain 33 per cent marks in each subject to clear it. In case of a change of marks, the marksheets will be updated.