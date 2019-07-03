Haryana BSEH D.El.Ed 2019: The results for Haryana BSEH D.El.Ed special exam 2019 will be declared today on the official website of the Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH). Candidates can check their first-year and second-year D.El.Ed special examination results at bseh.org.in.

Follow the steps below to check your BSEH D.El.Ed Results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSEH, i.e., bseh.org.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Result’ link.

Step 3: Enter your Registration Number and Roll Number.

Step 4: Click ‘Submit’.

Step 5: Your result will display on your screen. Download the same and take a print out for future reference.

The exams were conducted in the month of June. Candidates are advised to keep their admit cards handy to ease the process of checking results.