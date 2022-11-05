Haryana CET 2022 Exam Begins Today, Full Details Inside

Haryana CET 2022 Exam: Haryana Staff Selection Commission HSSC is conducting the Haryana CET 2022 Exam today, November 5, 2022, and tomorrow, November 6, 2022.

Haryana CET 2022 Exam: Haryana Staff Selection Commission HSSC is conducting the Haryana CET 2022 Exam today, November 5, 2022, and tomorrow, November 6, 2022. Around 11 lakh candidates are scheduled to appear for the CET Exam 2022.

Nearly 11.36 lakh candidates registered for the Haryana Common Eligibility Test. After scrutiny and removing duplicate and incomplete forms, around 10.78 lakh are scheduled to appear for the Haryana CET Exam 2022 starting from today, said HSSC Chairman Bhopal Singh Khadri.

Out of these 10.78 lakh candidates, 6.83 lakh are male and 4.38 lakh are female candidates. Around 9,700 candidates from the PwD category would also be appearing for the exam.

A total of 1200 centres have been set up across 17 districts in Haryana including one at Chandigarh. In light of the CET Exam, Haryana Government has ordered Haryana Schools to remain closed today.

HSSC has already released the Haryana CET 2022 Admit card on hssc.gov.in. Candidates must remember to carry a printout of their admit cards with them to their respective exam centres.

For Group C vacancies, candidates would be required to go through one more exam after the Haryana CET exam. Around 40,000 people are expected to be recruited. In Group C, recruitments would be made for posts such as police constables, clerks, accountants, drivers, excise and taxation department inspectors, gram sachvis and patwaris.