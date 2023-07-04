Home

Haryana D.El.Ed 2023 Datesheet for 1st & 2nd year Released at bseh.org.in | Direct Link Here

The Board of School Education Haryana, BSEH has released Haryana D.El.Ed 2023 Date sheet. The candidates who are preparing for the first and second year examination can now check the timetable on the official website of the BSEH at bseh.org.in.

As per the official notice, the date sheet has been released for Theory Paper D.El.Ed 1st Year Fresh & Re-Appear (Admission Year-2020, 2021, 2022) Mercy/Special Chance (Admission Year- 2016-2018, 2017-2019, 2018-2020, 2019-2021) Exam July-2023. The examination will begin on July 21 and will end on August 14, 2023.

Key Details

The examination will begin on July 21 and will end on August 14, 2023.

The datasheet Theory Paper D.El.Ed 2nd Year Fresh & Re-Appear (Admission Year-2020, 2021) Mercy/Special Chance (Admission Year- 2016-2018, 2017-2019, 2018-2020, 2019-2021) Exam July-2023 will begin on July 22 and will end on August 16, 2023.

Candidates will be allowed to appear in the examination on production of valid Admit Card with scanned and duly attested photograph.

Calculators & Mobile Phones are not permitted in the Examination Hall, if found U.M.C. will be registered.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of BSEH.

