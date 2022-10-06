Haryana DElEd Result 2022 Declared: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) on Thursday declared the Haryana DElEd result 2022. And now the candidates who have appeared for the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd regular/ re-appear) examination can check the result online on the official website– bseh.org.in.Also Read - Will Corona Cases Return as Delhi Lifts Mandatory Mask Rules In Public Places? Here’s What Experts Say

The candidates can check the Haryana DElEd score card by logging in with their roll number and the provided captcha code.

The candidates must know that the BSEH conducted the Haryana DElEd examination for regular and re-appearing candidates in July- August 2022 and the examination was held in the offline mode across the state The duration of the Haryana DElEd exam was for 3 hours for the candidates. During the exam, the candidates had to follow the COVID instructions issued by the central and state government.

Direct Link: Haryana DElEd Result 2022

The Board of School Education Haryana was supposed to declare the examination result at 11 AM, but the timing got postponed. The Haryana D.El.Ed result was announced by HBSE Board President Jagbir Singh.

Haryana DElEd 2022: Here’s How to Download Score Card: