Haryana Govt Announces Summer Vacations In All Schools From June 1; New Academic Session From July

Chandigarh: The Haryana Government on Thursday announced summer vacations in all government and private schools from June 1 to June 30. The Haryana state directorate of school education had also revised the school timing earlier due to the intense heatwave. As per the official order issued by the Haryana government, the new academic session 2023 will begin on July 1, 2022 and the school timings will be from 7 AM to 12 PM for Classes 1 to 12.

However, during the summer vacations, all class 10th and 12th students will be taught online by their respective teachers. To facilitate the students the state government will distribute the tablets/ smartphones to all students across the state.

Several states have already announced the summer vacation for schools and colleges. Many states have also decided to curtail summer vacation to compensate for the learning loss during the Covid-19 pandemic which forced schools, colleges and other educational institutions to shut down.