Haryana: Haryana government on Monday released an important notice regarding the change in school timing. As per the recent order, schools in Haryana will function from 8:00 AM till 2:30 PM from March 1, 2022.

The official handle of Directorate of Information, Public Relations and Languages Department, Haryana took to Twitter and wrote, ”Haryana government has changed the school timings from 1st March 2022. Now schools will open from 8 am to 2:30 pm. In this regard, the Directorate of School Education has issued instructions to all District Education Officers and District Elementary Education Officers.” Also Read - SAIL Recruitment 2022: Notification Out For 35 Apprentice Posts; Apply Online at sail.co.in



The Haryana government has resumed schools for classes 1 to 9 from February 10, 2022. However, the physical classes for Standards 10, 11, and 12 were resumed from February 1, 2022.