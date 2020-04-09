New Delhi: As most of the students are at home during this time of nationwide lockdown and going through stressful situation, the Haryana Higher Education department on Thursday launched a 24×7 helpline number to help these students overcome stress and mental health issues. Also Read - Youths in Haryana's Panchkula Misbehave with Women Health Workers, Attempt to Drag Lady Cop Inside House

Issuing a statement, the state higher education department said that over 3.5 lakh students are pursuing higher education in the state and 180 psychology teachers will counsel the students through the helpline.

Soon after launching the helpline from his residence in Jagadhri through video conferencing, Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal said the service was started as some of the students may be looking for guidance to ease out their stress level.

He also said that most of the students pursuing higher education in the state belong to lower-middle class and economically weak families.

The education minister further added that the helpline number will work 24×7 as a guiding agent for students who must be feeling mental anxiety and stress due to the lockdown and discontinuation of their studies.