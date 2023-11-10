Home

Haryana Govt Revises School Timings From Nov 15; Single Shift Schools To Begin From 9:30 AM

The Haryana state government has revised the school timings for schools across the state. The orders will be implemented from November 15.

Haryana School Timings: The Haryana state government has revised the school timings for schools across the state. The orders will be implemented from November 15. According to the notification issued by the Directorate of School Education (DoE), Haryana, all single-shift schools will now operate from 9:30 AM to 3:30 PM.

Taking to X, the Official Twitter handle of the Information, Public Relations, Languages & Culture Department, Govt of Haryana wrote,”Haryana Government has changed the timings of schools from November 15, 2023 and has fixed the timings of single shift schools from 9:30 am to 3:30 pm. In double shift schools, the first shift will be from 7:55 am to 12:30 pm while the second shift will be from 12:40 pm to 5:15 pm.”

हरियाणा सरकार ने 15 नवंबर 2023 से स्कूलों के समय में बदलाव करते हुए एकल शिफ्ट वाले विद्यालयों का समय प्रात 9:30 से 3:30 बजे निर्धारित किया है। दोहरी शिफ्ट वाले स्कूलों में पहली शिफ्ट प्रात 7:55 से दोपहर 12:30 बजे तक जबकि दूसरी शिफ्ट दोपहर बाद 12:40 से सायं 5:15 बजे तक रहेगी। pic.twitter.com/Swvuc3BS91 — DPR Haryana (@DiprHaryana) November 9, 2023

For schools that take classes in single shifts, classes will be held from 9:30 AM to 3:30 PM, according to a circular issued by the Directorate of School Education (DoE), Haryana. For the schools that are taking classes in double shift, the first shift will be from 07:55 AM to 12:30 PM and the second shift will be from 12:40 PM to 05:15 PM. All schools in the state will have to open and close schools at the same time from November 15, 2023.

The Education Department has issued a letter to all District Education Officers and District Fundamental Officers in the state, directing them to implement the revised school timings.

Early Winter Break in Delhi schools due to severe air pollution

Meanwhile, In view of air pollution in the national capital, the December winter break of all schools has been rescheduled and it will be now from November 9 to November 18, a circular from the Delhi Directorate of Education stated on Wednesday. Further orders for the remaining portion of winter break will be issued in due course of time, it stated. Holidays were earlier announced from November 3 to November 10 due to bad air quality.

“In the wake of implementation of GRAP-IV measures due to severe air quality prevailing in Delhi and seeing that no respite from such adverse weather conditions in the near future is predicted by the IMO, the winter break for the session 2023-24 is ordered to be preponed so that schools can be totally closed and both children and teachers can stay at home,” the circular stated. “Accordingly, all schools shall observe winter break with effect from November 9, 2023, to November 18, 2023,” it further stated.

