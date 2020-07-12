New Delhi: In an effort to encourage girls to pursue higher education in the state, the Haryana government has on Sunday decided to provide passports to girl students on the completion of their graduation degrees. An announcement to this effect was made by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Also Read - After Ladakh Standoff, Haryana Axes 2 Power Sector Contracts With Chinese Firms

He said that the girl students will be provided passports on the completion of their graduation degrees and the entire process would be completed in college.

"The state government has decided that all girl students should get a passport from their institutions along with their graduation degree", the Haryana CM said.

He said this while addressing a gathering during a programme “Har Sar Helmet” organised to provide learners’ driving licenses and free helmets to about 100 students in Karnal.

He also stated that the learner’s licences would be given to students to make them aware of traffic rules.

During the event, the chief minister also distributed helmets to students and added that “such a program is different from the political subject and it would have long term results.”

He further stated that wearing a helmet could reduce the number of fatalities in accidents.”Around 1,300 accidents take place in the country daily. A majority of the victims without helmet die due to their injuries. Approximately 13 people die daily in accidents in Haryana,” he added.

(With inputs from ANI)