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Haryana HBSE 12th Result 2026 Out: Board website bseh.org.in crashes as students check marks

Haryana HBSE 12th Result 2026 Out: Board website bseh.org.in crashes as students check marks

The Haryana Board has announced the HBSE Class 12 Result 2026, but the official website bseh.org.in faced technical issues and crashes due to a massive surge in student traffic.

Haryana HBSE 12th Result 2026

Haryana HBSE 12th Result 2026 Out: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has officially announced the HBSE Class 12 Result 2026 today, May 12, 2026. Students can now access and download their provisional marksheets from the official website, bseh.org.in. The results were declared during a press conference held at the board headquarters in Bhiwani by Board Chairman Dr Pawan Kumar. For those unversed, nearly 3 lakh students had registered for the Haryana Board Class 12 examinations this year. Here are all the details you need

Steps to Check HBSE 12th Result 2026

Visit the official Haryana Board website: bseh.org.in On the homepage, click on the “HBSE 12th Result 2026” link. Enter your roll number, date of birth, and other required details. Carefully submit the information. Your provisional marksheet will appear on the screen. Download and save the result for future reference.

HBSE 12th Result 2026: When Were the exams conducted?

The Haryana Board conducted the Class 12 examinations this year at various exam centers across the state. Lakhs of students appeared for the exams in pen-and-paper mode. After the completion of the examinations, answer sheets were evaluated at designated centers, following which the results were prepared.

Also read: Haryana HBSE 12th Result 2026 Out: Download link here

HBSE 12th Result 2026: Information on Rechecking and Compartment Exams Soon

After the declaration of HBSE 12th Result 2026, the board is also expected to release details regarding rechecking, re-evaluation, and compartment examinations. Students can also note that those who are not satisfied with their marks will be able to apply for scrutiny or re-evaluation as per the board’s guidelines.

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When will students receive original Marksheet?

The online marksheet of the available immediately after the result declaration will be provisional in nature. Students will receive their original marksheets and passing certificates later through their respective schools. Until then, they are advised to keep the downloaded copy safe for admission and other documentation purposes.

What was the pass percentage in HBSE 12th Result 2026

As the Haryana Board 12th Result 2026 has been released, the total pass percentage this year was 84.67 per cent. It should be noted that the board has advised the students to keep an eye on the official website bseh.org.in for further information and necessary updates. The release of the results is important for the Haryana students as the admission process in the colleges is also expected to speed up soon.

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