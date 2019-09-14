HSSC Clerk Admit Card 2019: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) will on Saturday release the HSSC Clerk Admit Card 2019 on its official website hssc.gov.in.

Students are requested to keep a tab on the official website in case of any updates.

Students must note that HSSC Haryana Clerk exam will be held either Online (CBT) or offline on OMR sheets. The question will be of 90 marks.

Here is how you can download SSC Clerk Admit Card 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website hssc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ” Advertisement link 05/2019″ link.

Step 3: Click on ‘Admit Card’.

Step 4: Enter all the details asked. Now, click on ‘Sign in’.

Step 5: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download it for future reference.

Following are the two portions of the written exam:

i) 75 per cent weightage is allocated for subjects including General Awareness, Reasoning, Maths, Science, English, Hindi or any other related subject.

ii) 25 per cent weightage is allotted for History, Current Affairs, Literature, Geography, Civics, Environment and Culture of Haryana.