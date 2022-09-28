HTET 2022: The application deadline for Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test or HTET 2022 has been extended. The candidates who are eligible and preparing for the examination can apply for the exam till September 30 on haryanatet.in. “Last date for HTET extended till 30 Sep,2022,” reads a notice on the official website.Also Read - HTET Admit Card 2021 to Release Soon on haryanatet.in | Check Steps to Download

Previously, the last date was September 27. Registration process for HTET 2022 started on September 17. Also Read - HTET 2019: Answer Keys For Level 1, 2, 3 Released at bseh.org.in

HTET 2022: Here are some of the key details

The application form correction window was supposed to be open on September 28

The window will now close on September 30

HTET is held at 3 levels.

Level 1 is for becoming teacher for classes 1 to 5 (Primary teacher or PRT)

Level 2 is for classes 6 to 8 (trained graduate teacher or TRT)

Level 3 is for postgraduate teacher (PGT).

HTET 2022: Application Fee