HTET 2022: The application deadline for Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test or HTET 2022 has been extended. The candidates who are eligible and preparing for the examination can apply for the exam till September 30 on haryanatet.in. "Last date for HTET extended till 30 Sep,2022," reads a notice on the official website.
Previously, the last date was September 27. Registration process for HTET 2022 started on September 17.
HTET 2022: Here are some of the key details
- The application form correction window was supposed to be open on September 28
- The window will now close on September 30
- HTET is held at 3 levels.
- Level 1 is for becoming teacher for classes 1 to 5 (Primary teacher or PRT)
- Level 2 is for classes 6 to 8 (trained graduate teacher or TRT)
- Level 3 is for postgraduate teacher (PGT).
HTET 2022: Application Fee
- Haryana TET 2022 application fee is ₹500 for SC and PH candidates of Haryana appearing for one level
- Rs 900 for those appearing in two level
- Rs 1,200 for those appearing in three levels.
- For all other candidates of Haryana, the application fee is ₹1,000, 1,800 and 2,400 for appearing in one, two or three levels, respectively.
- For candidates outside Haryana, including SC and PH candidates, the application fee is 1,000, 1,800, 2,400, respectively.