Haryana JBT Result 2019: The Board of Secondary Education in Haryana has declared the results of Junior Basic Training Exam 2019 on its official website. Candidates who attempted the exam for the D.El.Ed Courses offered in various JBT colleges and institutes can check their scores on bseh.org.in.

Here’s How to Check Haryana JBT Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of i.e. bseh.org.in.

Step 2: On the what’s new section, click on the link that says, ‘RESULT D.EL.ED AD.YEAR 2016 2nd YEAR (RE-APP) EXAM JULY-2019’.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new site.

Step 4: Now enter all the required login credentials including your name and exam roll number.

Step 5: Click on the submit button. Your results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: After checking the results, download and take a printout of the same for future use.