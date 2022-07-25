Chandigarh: It is an amazing, proud feeling for any parent when their child scores heavily in an exam, and if it is the Board exam, then it is nothing less than ecstasy. Add to it, the child scores 100 per cent marks in Class 10 CBSE board exams. But there are exceptions, like Anjali Yadav from Haryana. After Anjali’s stupendous performance in the Board exams, instead of being thrilled, her mother became more worried. The reason was that she was unsure about how she would support her daughter’s further studies since the family has been struggling to make ends meet.Also Read - Gurugram: Liquor Shop Robbed at Gunpoint in Sector 47; Rs 5 Lakh Cash Looted

But, on Sunday, a phone call from state Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar provided the family the much-needed succour. Chief Minister Khattar had called Anjali Yadav to congratulate her and that is when she conveyed to him her financial difficulties and she was immediately offered a scholarship of Rs 20,000 per month. Also Read - Haryana CM Khattar Announces Rs 20,000 Per Month Scholarship For CBSE Topper

Anjali aspires to be a doctor and wants to study at the country’s premier medical institute AIIMS, Delhi. Her mother is the only earning member while the family owns a small piece of land. But Anjali’s mother Urmilla says it is barely enough to serve the family’s needs. Also Read - Punjab CM's Chandigarh Residence Fined Rs 10,000 For Littering

Her father was in the paramilitary forces, but in 2010, he suffered a serious accident. In 2017, he was discharged from services on medical grounds. Though he received around Rs 10 lakh from the general provident fund, Urmilla says the family has barely been able to manage their finances.

Anjali’s younger brother is in Class V.

“It has been extremely difficult to manage with the meagre finances. That’s why I spoke to the chief minister sahab about our poor condition,” she said. “We thank the chief minister for his gesture of announcing the scholarship. We told him about our bad financial condition,” Urmilla told PTI over the phone.

Anjali studied at Indus Valley Public School, Dongra, Mahendergarh. The family resides in Silarpur.

“She worked so hard. She always used to say that if she achieves success, the hardships that I faced will ease. I have always stood by her and told her to focus CM Khattar spoke with Anjali’s family members over a video call and congratulated her for bringing laurels to the state and her village.

After hearing the family’s plight, he announced a scholarship of Rs 20,000 per month for the next two years. He also assured Anjali of all cooperation in her studies.

(With PTI inputs)