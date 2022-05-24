Chandigarh: Haryana State Election Commission on Monday announced the dates for the upcoming election to the state’s 28 municipal committees and 18 municipal councils. Haryana’s State Election Commissioner (SEC) Dhanpat Singh said that the elections will be held on June 19 and the results will be declared on June 22.Also Read - Big Fight After 9 Years: Voting Underway for Guwahati Municipal Polls 2022, 197 Candidates in Fray

Singh further added that the model code of conduct will be now in place since the schedule of the elections have been announced. It is important to note that the Faridabad Municipal Corporation and three other small municipalities will be held later as the revision of the voters' list is still in progress.

Haryana Municipality Election: Key Details

Elections for Haryana’s 28 municipal committees and 18 municipal councils will be held on June 19

Results will be announced on June 22

Candidates who want to contest the election can file nomination papers from May 30 to June 4 (except June 2, which is a public holiday)

Scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on June 6

Candidates can withdraw their candidature until June 7 from 11am to 3pm

Election symbols will be allotted to the candidates on the same day

According to the Haryana Election Commission, about 10,000 polling personnel, including returning officers, assistant returning officers, and supervisory staff will be deployed for the smooth conduct of these elections

Elaborate arrangements are being made for the conduct of elections in a free, fair, transparent, and peaceful manner

"This time, due to the likelihood of extreme weather conditions, polling time has been extended by one hour — from 7am to 6pm. If required, re-polling will take place on June 21," Dhanpat Singh said.