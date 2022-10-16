Haryana NEET 2022: The provisional seat allotment result for the first round of NEET PG counselling 2022 has been released today by the Department of Medical Education and Research, Haryana. The candidates who have registered for Haryana NEET PG counselling 2022, can now check their provisional allocation result by visiting the official website hry.online-counselling.co.in.

The candidates must note that the seat allocation has been done considering the preferences that were filled by the candidate, category of the candidate and NEET Score/Rank and as per Haryana Govt Notifications.

How to check provisional allotment list

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which the candidates can check the allotment list:

Go to official website i.e. hry.online-counselling.co.in Click on notice board Click on the relevant link The seat allotment will be displayed on screen Go through the same and download it Take printout for future reference

Candidates are advised to go through the schedule attached above and complete the process well before deadline. For more details, they can go to the official website.

Check important dates here