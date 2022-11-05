Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2022 Document Verification Cancelled As Students Hold Protest Against Bond Policy

Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2022: According to the new bond policy of the Haryana government, the MBBS students will have to take a bond-cum-loan agreement with the government medical college and bank.

Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2022: Authorities said the document verification schedule will be announced shortly on the university websites- uhsr.ac.in, uhsrugcounselling.com.

Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2022: The document verification round for the Haryana NEET UG counselling 2022 was on Saturday cancelled as students continued to protest against the

bond policy. Looking at the tense situation, the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Haryana cancelled the round 1 document verification which was scheduled November 2 to 6.

“In continuation of this office public notice, document verification schedule of round-1 for admission to MBBS, BDS courses in govt, govt aided, private medical and dental educational institutes in the state of Haryana, including those under private, minority universities – SGT University, Budhera, Gurugram, Al-Falah University and PDM University, Bahadurgarh, Jhajjar for academic session 2022-23 stands cancelled due to administrative reasons,” DMER official notification mentioned.

According to the new bond policy of the Haryana government, the MBBS students will have to take a bond-cum-loan agreement with the government medical college and bank. And then the students who will join the government service will not have to pay the bond amount while those who do not want to join government service will have to pay the bond amount.

“While giving relief to the MBBS students, the Chief Minister ML Khattar decided that now no student will have to pay any bond amount (ie, around Rs.10 lakh fee) at the time of admission to MBBS courses in government medical colleges of the state,” DIPR tweeted.

“The government has taken this step so that after doing MBBS, students can work in government hospitals and give their services to the people of the state. The Chief Minister said that the State Government is moving ahead with the objective of providing health facilities to every person, especially the needy,” it added.