New Delhi: After MHRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal announced schools and colleges will be allowed to open in the second half of August in a phased manner, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said the schools and colleges across the state will reopen after August 15.

Initially, the state government was planning to reopen schools from July. According to the initial plan, the Haryana government decided to resume classes 10-12 in July, followed by classes 6-9 and finally classes 1-5.

According to the new plan, classes 9 to 12 will resume after August 15. Students of the nursery to Class 8 will be allowed to attend school after August 31.

“The students in their final year of college will have to appear for their exams in July, while others will be promoted to the next classes on the basis of average marks obtained in their last semester,” the CM said.

During a discussion earlier, the HRD minister had said the final decision on reopening schools will be taken after assessing the prevailing conditions. “We hope that the results of both 10th and 12th class will be declared by August 15. These include the results of previous exams and the results of examinations in July,” the HRD minister had said.