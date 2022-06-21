Haryana Open School Result 2022: The Board of Secondary Education, Haryana(BSEH) on Tuesday declared the Haryana Open School Results 2022 for Classes 10th and 12th. Candidates who have appeared for the Haryana Open School(HOS) exams can check the results through the board’s official website, bseh.org.in. In order to access the Secondary/Sr. Secondary (HOS) Result March 2022 result, a candidate needs to enter the roll number or name of the candidate, mother’s name, father’s name, or HOS 10th, 12th registration number.Also Read - ICSI CSEET 2022 Registration Begins For November Session: Direct Link, Steps to Apply Here

According to the Board, the overall pass percentage of HOS Class 10 fresh students is 24.93%. The pass percentage for CTP/Re-appear students is 50.83. This year, as many as 20,174 students have appeared for HOS Class 10 for the first time. Below are the steps and a direct link to download the Haryana Open School Result 2022.

Haryana Open School Result 2022: How to Download HOS Class 10th, 12th Marksheet?

Visit the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

On the Hompage, click on the link that reads, “ Secondary/Sr. Secondary (HOS) Result March 2022 .”

.” Enter the login credentials such as roll number or name, mother’s name, father’s name, or registration number.

Now click on the ‘Search Result’ option.

Your HOS Secondary/Sr. Secondary (HOS) Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

Alternatively, click on the link given below to download the result.

Haryana Open School Result 2022: Check Other Details

The pass percentage for HOS Class 12th students(fresh exam) is 33.89 %. The pass percentage for CTP/Re-appear students is 54.94 %. A total of 23,886 students have appeared for HOS Class 12 (Fresh) exams. Out of them, 8,096 students have passed and 15,790 students got re-appear.