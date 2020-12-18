The online application process for the Haryana Open School re-appear, additional subjects, subject marks improvement category students of secondary, senior secondary (class 10, 12) exams will start on December 21. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can apply through the official website- bseh.org.in. Also Read - Haryana BSEH Classes 10, 12 Compartment Exam Dates Released At bseh.org.in, DETAILS HERE

The candidates must note they will have to pay the application fee for the same. For the secondary exam, the candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 1000, while Rs 900 for re-appear, complete subject marks improvement category students. For senior secondary exams, the candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 1050. Also Read - Haryana TET 2020: Registration Process To End on December 10, Apply At bseh.org.in NOW

Students can visit the official website of the board i.e. bseh.org.in for further details on application process. Also Read - Haryana Board Students Can Enroll in Class XI Via WhatsApp, Fees Not Required

ABOUT THE EXAM: