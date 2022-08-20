HOS Class 10, 12 Compartment Exam 2022: Those who are preparing for the Haryana Open School Exam 2022, here’s a big update for you. The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) on Saturday started the registrations process for Haryana Open School (HOS) Class 10, 12 Exam 2022 for September session. Now, the candidates can apply for HOS compartment exam on official website — bseh.org.in. The candidates from secondary (Class 10) and senior secondary (Class 12) can apply for compartment (re-appear) examination between August 18 and August 25, 2022.

According to the official notification, the students who appeared in Class 10, 12 (Open School) one-day examination in July 2022 in one subject and after the declaration of the result, they have re-appeared in that subject – such candidates can register online on the official website of the board from August 18, 2022. For the information of the students, the exam will be held in September 2022.

If a student is applying for one subject, the application fee prescribed for the HOS Class 10 exam is Rs 900, while for HOS Class 12 exam, students have to pay Rs 1,050. After the deadline, the students will be allowed to apply by paying the late fee. The students must note that those who are applying for practical subjects will have to pay an amount of Rs 100 separately.

HOS Class 10, 12 Compartment Exam 2022: Important Dates

Commencement of online registration- August 18, 2022

Last date to fill application without late fee – August 25, 2022

Last date to fill application with late fee of Rs 100 – August 26 to 29, 2022

Last date to fill application with late fee of Rs 300 – August 30 to September 2, 2022

Last date to fill application with late fee of Rs 1,000 – September 3 to 6, 2022

HOS Class 10, 12 Compartment Exam 2022: Here’s How To Apply