Haryana Police Recruitment 2021: The Haryana Police has invited applications from eligible and interested candidates for recruitment of Web Designer, Network Engineer, Sr System Analyst and Programmer Data Analyst on contractual basis on its official website – haryanapolice.gov.in. the candidates need to apply through google form for the recruitment.

Notably, this recruitment is being done for a period of one year under Part II of Outsourcing Policy that is for the years 2021-2022 & 2022-23, which may be extended as per the requirement.

As per the official notification, the selected candidates will be invited for a walk-in-Interview which will be conducted by the Selection Committee on December 6, 2021, at State Crime Branch, Haryana (Headquarters), Moginand, Panchkula.

Haryana Police Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Walk-in-interview Date – 06 December 2021

Interview Time – 10 AM to 5 PM

Venue – State Crime Branch, Haryana (Headquarters), Moginand, Panchkula.

Haryana Police Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Total posts: 45

Senior System Analyst: 13

Programmer Data Analyst: 08

Network Engineer: 16

Web Designer: 08

Haryana Police Recruitment 2021: Educational Qualification

Web Designer: For this post, the candidates need to have Diploma in Computer Course or BCA/MCA/PGDCA with 50% marks and 1 year work experience.

Network Engineer: For this post, the candidates need to have Diploma in Computer Course or BCA/MCA/PGDCA with 50% marks and 1 year work experience

Sr System Analyst: For this vacancy, the candidates are required to have B.Tech/M.Tech in any stream with 50% marks or BCA/MCA/PGDCA with 50% marks or M.Sc Forensic and 2 years of work experience.

Programmer Data Analyst: The candidates need to have B.Tech/M.Tech in any stream with 50% marks or BCA/MCA/PGDCA with 50% marks or M.Sc Forensic and 1 year work experience.

Haryana Police Recruitment 2021: Salary Details

Senior System Analyst: Rs 39,200

Programmer Data Analyst: Rs 27,200

Network Engineer: Rs 27,200

Web Designer: Rs 23,250

Haryana Police Recruitment 2021: How to apply?

The candidates those who are interested can submit their application form through Google forms by scanning the QR code given in the Haryana Police Recruitment 2021. The candidates will be selected on the basis of information submitted by them through Google forms.