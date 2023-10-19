Home

Haryana School Holiday News: Govt, Private Schools Closed on Oct 21; Here’s Why

Haryana School Holidays 2023: In view of the HSSC Group D examination scheduled to be held on Saturday, the Directorate of School Education has announced a holiday in all government and private school

School Holidays In October 2023: Schools To Remain Shut On These Days. Check Full List Here

Haryana School Holidays 2023: In view of the HSSC Group D examination scheduled to be held on Saturday, the Directorate of School Education has announced a holiday in all government and private schools of the state on October 21. “It is hereby intimated that the Govt. has decided that all the Govt. Private schools to declare 21st October 2023 as a non-working day on account of written examination on CET Group D posts and staff not deputed for exam duty shall not be allowed to enter the premises keeping in view the sensitivity of exam,” Directorate of School Education in an official notice stated.

Taking to X(formally Twitter), Directorate of School Education stated,”There will be holiday in all the schools of Haryana on Saturday due to Group D examination of Haryana Staff Selection Commission. The Directorate of School Education has issued instructions in this regard. “

