Haryana School Reopening Latest News Today: As the coronavirus cases have gone down, the Haryana government on Wednesday decided to resume the physical classes with 100 per cent capacity from December 1. This decision from the Khattar government comes as the state is witnessing an increase in vaccination rates.

Notably, Haryana had reopened schools for classes 4 and 5 on September 1. With the COVID guidelines in place, the state had resumed physical classes for grade 9 to 12 from July 16, and Classes 6 to 8 from July 23. Moreover, the state government had also resumed classes for 1 to 3 students from September 20.

As the schools have been asked to resume classes from December 1, the state government and Education Department will soon release detailed set of guidelines for such a large-scale reopening of schools. Based on the guidelines, the schools can formulate their own plans and communicate about the same to all. However, the physical attendance in schools will likely be optional.

Schools in Haryana to resume classes with 100 per cent capacity from December 1: State Govt — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2021

Currently, schools in some parts of Haryana remained closed due to a high level of air pollution. The Haryana government has decided to close schools in Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, and Jhajjar. These schools will remain shut till November 17 due to high air pollution levels in Delhi NCR.

In the meantime, Haryana on Tuesday reported 15 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the caseload to 7,71,463. With no coronavirus-related death was reported in the last 24 hours, the fatality toll remained unchanged at 10,051. At present, there are only 123 active COVID-19 cases in the state.