Chandigarh: Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar on Thursday announced that the classes for standard 1st to 3rd will resume from 20th September. However, the students need to get written consent from their parents. They will have the option of attending the classes either offline or online.Also Read - Nagaland Announces 'Unlock-6' From Sep 17; Schools To Reopen For Classes 5-10 From Oct 1

According to the reports, the decision was taken owing to the dip in the covid cases in the state. The students willing to attend the schools will have to seek written permission from their parents, an order of the Education Department said. Also Read - Mysterious Fever Grips Haryana's Village; Over 8 Children Dead in Last 10 Days

Those not willing to attend physical classes can attend the online classes, it added. Earlier, schools reopened for Classes 4 and 5 on September 1 with 26 per cent attendance. For students of Classes 9 to 12, the schools reopened from July 16, and for Classes 6 to 8 from July 23. Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Latest Update: Railways Issued 7.4 lakh Passes to Passengers to Travel in a Month

Haryana reported one COVID-19 related death and added 12 new infections on Wednesday, pushing the total case tally in the state to 7,70,688, a daily bulletin stated. According to the health department’s daily bulletin, the death toll increased to 9,808 after a fatality was reported from Kaithal district.

Notably, Haryana had not recorded any COVID-related death for the last one week. Among the districts, eight cases were reported from Gurugram district. However, no fresh case was reported from 18 of the total 22 districts in the state.

The total active cases in the state were 105, while the overall recoveries was 7,60,545. The recovery rate was 98.68 per cent, the bulletin said.