Haryana School Reopening News: As the coronavirus cases are steadily going down, the students across the country have started flooding Twitter with the question — when will the schools reopen? It must be noted that the schools and colleges in India have been shut since March 2020 following the nationwide lockdown that was imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country. For the past two years, students across the country are attending virtual or online classes. Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown: State Allows Clubs To Sell Liquor As Takeaways, Offices To Function With 50% Staff | Full List of Guidelines Here

Due to the pandemic, several state boards have rescheduled their academic year during this period, considering the difficulties of students and the loss of studies. Significantly, several schools and colleges reopened in November 2020 and others resumed offline classes from February 2021. Also Read - Months After Closure, Monuments Across India Reopen For Visitors Today; Officials Say Footfall 'Quite Low'

As the phase-wise unlock started in the country, the buzz to reopen schools across the nation has started surfacing once again on social media platforms. Keeping the possible third COVID wave in mind, the state governments are prioritizing the safety of students while encouraging online classes. Also Read - CISCE Class 12 Results 2021 Likely to be Declared on July 20, Evaluation to be Done on Internal Marks: Report

When will schools open in Haryana?

As per latest updates, the Haryana government has asked the education department to come up with solutions for the reopening of schools and colleges in the state. The Haryana government has announced that the schools across the state will observe summer vacation till 30 June 2021, which was initially decided till 15 June. The state government has decided to open schools in a phased manner, providing students with an option to attend offline classes voluntarily. However, a written consent from the guardians is a must to allow children to visit schools and colleges. Apart from this, the state government will also make wearing face masks, maintaining physical distance, use of sanitizers a must for all. The state government of Haryana state had earlier decided to reopen schools from June 1, 2021.

Haryana on Tuesday recorded 38 coronavirus-related deaths, raising the toll to 9,070, while 228 fresh cases pushed the infection count to 7,66,357. Of the new fatalities, Bhiwani and Panipat reported five each, while four each deaths were registered in Sirsa and Hisar districts, the health department’s daily bulletin said. Palwal accounted for 33 fresh COVID-19 cases, while 20 more people each in Karnal and Panchkula tested positive for the virus.