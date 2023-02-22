Home

Haryana Govt Revises School Timings From February 23; Single Shift Schools to begin from 8 AM

Haryana School Timing Latest update: According to the notification issued by the Directorate of School Education (DoE), Haryana, the single shift schools will now be conducted from 8:00 AM to 2:30 PM.

Haryana School Timing Latest update: The Haryana state government on Wednesday revised the school timings for all government schools, government-aided schools, and other schools across the state. The orders will be implemented from tomorrow, February 23, 2023. According to the notification issued by the Directorate of School Education (DoE), Haryana, the single shift schools will now be conducted from 8:00 AM to 2:30 PM.

Office of Chief Minister, Haryana took to Twitter,” The Haryana government has changed the time table of schools from February 23, 2023. Now single shift schools will start from 8 am to 2:30 pm and double shift schools from 7 am to 12:30 pm (first shift) and 12:45 pm to 6:15 pm (second shift).”

Haryana School Timing Latest update: Check New Timing Here

Single shift schools: 8:00 AM to 2:30 PM.

Double Shift Schools: 7:00 AM to 12:30 PM (first shift) and 12:45 pm to 6:15 pm (second shift)

हरियाणा सरकार ने 23 फरवरी, 2023 से स्कूलों के टाइम टेबल में बदलाव किया है। अब एक शिफ्ट वाले विद्यालय सुबह 8 से 2:30 बजे और दोहरी शिफ्ट वाले विद्यालय सुबह 7 से 12:30 बजे (पहली शिफ्ट) और दोपहर 12:45 से शाम 6:15 बजे (दूसरी शिफ्ट) तक लगेंगे। pic.twitter.com/WORgL9PgeG — CMO Haryana (@cmohry) February 22, 2023

For schools that take classes in single shifts, classes will be held from 8:00 AM to 2:30 PM, according to a circular issued by the Directorate of School Education (DoE), Haryana. For the schools which are taking classes in double shift, the first shift will be from 07:00 AM to 12:30 PM and the second shift will be from 12:45 PM to 06:15 PM.

The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH), the exam conducting body, will conduct the Haryana Class 10 board exams 2023 between February 27 to March 25, 2023. Likewise, the Class 12 board exams 2023 will be conducted between February 27 to March 28, 2023.

