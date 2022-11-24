Haryana School Timings Revised As Winter Intensifies
As winter started instensifying in northern India, the Directorate of School Education, Haryana, has revised the school timings with effect from December 1.
Directorate of School Education, Haryana, Wednesday announced the news timings which are 0930 hrs to 1530 hrs for the schools taking classes in a single shift and 0755 hrs to 1230 hrs for the morning shift and 1240 hrs to 1715 hrs for the afternoon shift for schools taking classes in double shifts.
The timings will remain unchanged for teachers, and other school staff.
