Haryana Schools Up To Class 5 CLOSED Due To Cold Wave Conditions, Here’s When Physical Classes Will Resume

Amid the severe cold wave conditions prevailing in Delhi NCR, Haryana and the whole of North India, schools in Haryana up to class 5 have been closed. Know when physical classes will resume..

New Delhi: North India has been experiencing cold wave conditions for the past few weeks and the maximum and minimum temperatures have been plunging, creating records every day. The severe cold is accompanied with dense fog, causing poor or no visibility and that has also affected flight and rail operations in the North. Amid these conditions, several states are extending the winter vacations for the schools as it is very difficult for young children to be in their educational institutions, early in the morning. Amid the persisting cold, Haryana government has declared a school holiday for up to Class 5, for this whole week. Read further to know when will physical classes resume..

