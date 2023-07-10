Home

Schools in Haryana’s Panchkula to Remain Shut on July 11, 12 Due to Heavy Rains | Here’s When Classes Will Resume

Haryana School Closing News Today: Because of the prevailing rains in the state, Panchkula Deputy Commissioner Dr Priyanka Soni earlier announced the closure of all government and private schools in the district on Monday.

Haryana School Closing News Today: As heavy rains continue to lash the city, all schools in Haryana’s Panchkula will remain shut on July 11 and 12. The order was issued by Panchkula District Education Officer on Monday. Because of the prevailing heavy rains in the state, Panchkula Deputy Commissioner Dr Priyanka Soni earlier announced the closure of all government and private schools in the district on Monday.

Haryana | All schools in Panchkula to be closed on 11th & 12th July due to consistent rainfall in the area, says District Education Officer — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2023

Taking preventive measures, the district administration said it has taken decision to ensure that students, teachers, and staff are not exposed to any potential risks arising from waterlogging or the heavy flow of water in the area.

Apart from Panchkula, several other districts in Haryana and Punjab have closed their schools on July 10. Looking at the intensity of rain in these states, many more districts are expected to extend school closures in their regions.

In the meantime, the district administration is closely monitoring the situation and remains proactive in taking necessary steps to mitigate any potential risks associated with the ongoing heavy rainfall.

The development comes as the Indian Metrological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for the Panchkula district warning that very heavy rainfall is likely to occur in the next three hours.

Keeping the flood situation, Haryana earlier sought help for the rescue operation from the Army, which sent the Flood Relief columns of Army’s Western Command to assist the administration in the flood affected areas of the two states.

Apart from Panchkula, the Gurugram administration also announced closure of schools due to heavy rains in the area. “All Government and Private Schools (including Play schools etc.) falling in Gurugram district are hereby directed to remain closed tomorrow i.e. on 10th July in larger public interest and for safety and security of the students,” District Collector and Chairman of District Disaster Management Authority Nishant Kumar Yadav said in an order.

On July 10, heavy rains battered many parts of Punjab and Haryana for the third consecutive day on Monday causing flooding at many places, as authorities scrambled to lead rescue operations to shift people to safer places.

The Punjab government ordered the closure of schools in the state till July 13 in view of the prevailing situation. According to the meteorological department, it has been raining in many parts of Punjab and Haryana since morning.

Chandigarh also witnessed a record rainfall during the past three days, and a few roads were filled with rainwater.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann appealed to people not to panic as heavy rains caused flooding at some places in the state.

In a tweet in Punjabi, Mann, who is visiting flood-affected areas in Mohali and Rupnagar districts, said the government is with the people and all possible help will be provided to them.

